Feb 25, 2021, 10:03 AM
COVIran Barekat vaccine under the highest int'l standards

Tehran, Feb 25, IRNA – COVIran Barekat vaccine- Iran's first indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine- is being produced under the highest international standards in the country, a member of national anti-coronavirus committee said on Thursday.

Dr Minoo Mohraz made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

At her remarks, Mohraz appreciated high quality of a number of Iranian products and advised the Iranian people to use domestic products in order to help develop national economy.

On December 29, 2020, Barekat Foundation under the support of headquarters responsible for executing Order of Imam conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine by injecting it to the first volunteer at the first phase.

According to officials' confirmation, COVIran Barekat is 90 percent effective.

