Iran makes breakthrough in vaccines manufacturing industry

Ghobad Mohammadi, deputy chairman of the Food and Drug Department of Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA on Tuesday that Iran made once-in-a-100-year breakthrough in vaccines manufacturing industry.

The official noted, thanks to the efforts of Iranian companies active in producing vaccines for the coronavirus and acceptance by Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA), it is worth mentioning that the country has made a hundred-year breakthrough in producing vaccines only in one year.

Describing the expectations from other countries to produce vaccines as useless, he noted that there is no doubt if Iran did not begin producing corona vaccine and waited for vaccines from other countries, all Iranians could never receive it.

Shortage of vaccine, a global problem

Mohammadi also argued that the producing countries of the corona vaccine are not able to supply their whole population; therefore, how they could provide the Iranians with the vaccine.

The lack of vaccine is a global problem, he said, adding that even the United States, which is considered the biggest producer of vaccines throughout the world, could not vaccinate all American people by the end of next year.

Russia as the second vaccine producer in the world has only vaccinated a few people more than one percent of its population, he said.

Priorities of vaccinating people

The deputy chairman of the Food and Drug Department of Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences further underlined that elderly people, disabled people and those who are suffering from underlying disease are the ones who are the preferred groups that should get shots of the corona vaccine.

He expressed hope that all Iranian people could be vaccinated as soon as the Iran-made vaccines get the necessary verification.

The provincial headquarters for managing coronavirus in Kermanshah declared six cities of the province as “yellow” (moderate-risk) and eight cities as “blue” (low-risk) in terms of the outbreak of COVID-19.

