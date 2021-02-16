Rouhani urges key measures for Swiss financial channel

President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talk with his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin discussing issues of mutual interest, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), bilateral ties, as well as regional security and stability.

He termed Tehran-Bern relations as deep, noting that the mutual ties need to be expanded.

Bilateral relations have been satisfactory in various political, cultural, and economic areas including transportation, health, medicine, agriculture as well as science and technology, even under the circumstances of the imposed sanctions, he pointed out.

Renegotiating the JCPOA is impossible and can be regarded as a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he underscored.

The President went on to say that if the sanctions are truly lifted by the US, Iran will resume the commitments that it has reduced under the deal.

He described the Hormuz Peace Endeavor aka HOPE as an initiative to help restore collective security.

Touching on the disastrous situation of the Yemeni people, Rouhani urged an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of aids, the prevention of arms transfers to some regional states, and the Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations as the final solution for restoring peace and stability to the country.

Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin, for his part, said that his country will try to transfer Iran’s assets in other states to the financial channel.

He called for returning security to Yemen and boosting regional cooperation, stating that Iran, given its effective role in the region, can help restore stability to Yemen with the help of other countries, including the European Union.

