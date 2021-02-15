Feb 15, 2021, 12:14 PM
Iran warns to halt IAEA additional protocol if parties fail to comply with JCPOA

Tehran, Feb 15, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran will stop implementing the IAEA additional protocol if the other participants of the Iran nuclear deal fail to uphold their commitments under the document by February 21.

The spokesperson made the remarks during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

