Hamas raps appointment of Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of Palestinian Authority

Hamas has condemned the appointment of Hussein al-Sheikh as deputy chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and vice president of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance movement called the move “a response to foreign dictates” and accused the PA of pursuing a “monopolistic approach” devoid of national consensus.

“The appointment of al-Sheikh does not serve national interests, rather deepens political division,” Hamas warned, adding that the decision reflects the insistence of influential PA and PLO leaders to close down these institutions.

It urged all Palestinian groups to oppose the decision and “strive to rebuild the PLO based on national and democratic principles, away from foreign dictates.”

Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian leadership should, rather, focus on ending the Israeli aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people as well as confronting the regime’s occupation and settlement activities.

Last Thursday, in a controversial move, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appointed al-Sheikh, a senior Fatah figure, as his deputy.

The decision was approved by the PLO Executive Committee and Central Council on Saturday, making al-Sheikh the second-highest official in the organization, directly under Abbas.

However, the appointment drew widespread opposition from resistance groups, especially since the main groups had boycotted the PLO Central Council meeting in protest.

The PLO is an umbrella organisation comprising several Palestinian political factions. But it excludes Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, which are at odds with Abbas over his concessions to the Israeli regime.

