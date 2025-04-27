Khuzestan ports handled 1,538 vesels over past year

Khuzestan Ports and Maritime Administration processed 1,538 vessels and carried out extensive marine operations during the Iranian year ending March 2025, including environmental cleanups, ship traffic control, and seafarer certification.

The administration reported that 1,538 ships called at Khuzestan ports during the reporting period. These vessels received a wide range of marine services across the province’s port complexes.

More than 5,600 vessel traffic service (VTS) operations were conducted to regulate ship movements, while pilotage services were provided in over 6,200 cases, covering nearly 19,000 operational hours.

Tugboats assisted in over 8,000 operations, totaling around 24,000 service hours—primarily at Imam Khomeini Port.

Over 10,000 Seafaring Documents Issued

Seafarer services remained a key focus. The administration issued more than 10,000 maritime documents, including seafarer ID books, certificates of competency, and ancillary qualifications.

This reflects the growing demand for certified maritime professionals and the agency’s efforts to enhance workforce readiness in compliance with national and international standards.

Strong Environmental and Pollution Response

Environmental protection efforts were ramped up during the year. A total of 5,000 cubic meters of ship-generated waste were collected, while over 2,500 cubic meters of oil waste were removed from the province’s waters.

The authority also conducted 142 marine pollution response operations, helping maintain clean and safe waterways for navigation.

Major Dredging to Maintain Navigational Safety

To ensure safe passage for vessels, 2.5 million cubic meters of sediment were dredged from the Khurmousa waterway and nearby port berths.

These operations are critical for preserving navigational depth and maintaining safe maritime access to key terminals in Khuzestan.

(Source: PMO news portal)

2050**4353