Iran and Afghanistan conduct prisoner swap at Milak border crossing

Iran and Afghanistan conduct prisoner swap at Milak border crossing
Judicial and law enforcement officials from Iran and Afghanistan oversee a prisoner swap at the Milak border crossing on April 27, 2025.

Iran and Afghanistan exchanged prisoners at the Milak border crossing, where 199 Afghan detainees in Iran were repatriated, and two Iranian citizens were returned to Iranian authorities.

Zabol, IRNA – Iran and Afghanistan have exchanged prisoners at the Milak border crossing in southeastern Iran.

Nearly 200 Afghan detainees, previously held in Iranian prisons in Tehran, Sistan-and-Baluchestan, and Isfahan provinces, were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Milak border in northern Sistan-and-Baluchestan.

Simultaneously, two Iranian citizens serving sentences in Afghan prisons were repatriated to Iran.

Officials from both countries’ judicial and law enforcement agencies were present to facilitate the exchange.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs, Askar Jalalian, had said that more than 4,500 foreign nationals detained in Iran had been sent to their home countries.

