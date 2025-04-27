Defense Ministry rejects reports that military cargoes were stored at blast-hit port

Tehran, IRNA – A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry says there were no military-related export or import cargoes at Shahid Rajaee Port, where a massive blast has left at least 28 people dead.

In an interview on Sunday, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik dismissed rumors regarding the presence of military shipments at the port, describing such claims as “targeted misinformation and propaganda” spread by foreign media.

He added that this propaganda is part of the psychological operations carried out by enemies, which have been attempted in the past but consistently thwarted by the Iranian nation.

“Based on investigations and documented evidence, there were and are no import or export shipments related to fuel or military use in the area affected by the fire at the port,” Talaei-Nik said.

The spokesperson said the authorities will announce the primary and secondary causes of the fire incident at Shahid Rajaee Port at the appropriate time.

A massive explosion and subsequent blaze rocked the southern Iranian port on Saturday afternoon, resulting in over two dozen deaths and hundreds of injuries. Several buildings and vehicles near the scene were also destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the incident has not been determined yet, but rescue teams were dispatched immediately to extinguish the fire and assist the victims.

