President arrives in Bandar Abbas to closely monitor handling of port explosion

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bandar Abbas on Sunday to assess the aftermath of the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port and oversee on-site handling of the incident.

Before landing, the president conducted an aerial inspection of the accident site.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian told reporters that his administration was committed to addressing issues related to Shahid Rajaee Port.

He also visited a hospital to meet with those injured in the blast at the port.

The devastating blast, which occurred on Saturday, has claimed at least 40 lives, left around 800 people injured, and resulted in 6 individuals still missing. According to the public relations office of the Hormozgan Province Justice Department, the identities of 10 victims—8 men and 2 women—have been confirmed.

In response to the tragedy, provincial authorities have declared three days of public mourning.

During a meeting with Hormozgan crisis management officials, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni assured that all necessary measures were being taken. He added that President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued directives to address the situation.

The explosion caused widespread destruction in the surrounding areas, impacting several industries in western Bandar Abbas.

Situated along the Persian Gulf and close to the Strait of Hormuz, Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s largest container hub, handling nearly 80% of the country’s container operations.

