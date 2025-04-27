Putin orders Russian emergency planes to Iran after port explosion

Tehran, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the dispatch of several aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port, following a devastating explosion that caused hundreds of casualties and widespread damage.

Upon Putin’s order, emergency aircraft from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations are being sent to support local teams in controlling the blaze that erupted at the strategic port in southern Iran, according to a statement released by the Russian Embassy in Tehran on Sunday.

In a message published on the Kremlin’s portal earlier today, Putin extended his condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Iranian nation.

The Russian president emphasized that Moscow was ready to provide further support to mitigate the impacts of the tragic incident.

At least 28 people were killed, and 800 were injured in the major blast that rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday. The cause of the explosion remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

