Leader urges full probe into Bandar Abbas port blast

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has released a message on the tragic explosion and fire at Shahid Rajaee Port and asked the officials to discover any case of negligence or deliberate actions.

Following the tragic fire at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Sunday evening.

In his message, the Leader extended condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

He further praised citizens who stepped forward to donate blood for the injured.

Moreover, the Leader asked the security and judicial officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident to identify any negligence or deliberate actions behind it.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The tragic incident has so far claimed 40 lives and injured more than 900 people.

2050