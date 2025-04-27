Miankaleh petrochemical plant returns to national lands

Tehran, IRNA –Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says the Miankaleh petrochemical zone in northern Iran has been returned to the national lands following a directive issued by the president last week.

In a message posted on her official X account on Sunday, Mojaherani said the decision followed a directive issued by President Masoud Pezeshkian last week to halt the petrochemical project.

The president's order came in response to growing environmental concerns raised by activists and the public.

The project faced renewed scrutiny in recent days after images shared on social media showed road construction machinery entering the rangelands of Hosseinabad in the city of Behshahr.

Initially launched in early 2022 without obtaining an environmental impact assessment permit, the project was later revoked by the Ministry of Petroleum in 2023. Since then, environmental advocates have called for the return of the 90-hectare area previously allocated to the project.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of taking legal action against those responsible for the environmental damage and prosecuting the offenders.

