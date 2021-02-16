Iranian military delegation observes operational phase of Aman-21 exercise in Pakistan

The delegation observed various operational maneuvers and drills during the International Fleet Review.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with Commander of the Pakistan Navy Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi, attended the event.

Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari, who led the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran at Aman-21 exercise observed the International Fleet Review.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man and Cheership by participating ships from different countries.

The seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-21 kicked off in Pakistan’s Karachi with the participation of 44 countries, including an observer delegation from Iran on Friday.

Iranian military delegation led by Navy chief of staff yesterday also met with the Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Karachi.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish