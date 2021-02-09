Iran judiciary chief emphasizes punishment of US assassins

Raisi made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Faeq Zidan, chairman of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, noting that the US criminals would continue to commit similar crimes in other countries, if they get away with assassination they committed in Iraq.

The Iranian official praised the chairman of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council for his efforts in following up legal case of the assassination and issuing arrest warrant of former US President Donald Trump, who ordered the heinous terror.

He addressed Zidan, noting that "You and your colleges are well aware if the Americans are not being prosecuted for the crime, they will be emboldened to do the same crimes not only in Iraq but also in different countries."

The global arrogance and their culprits might not allow Iraq and Iran to find the main perpetrators, but the serious will to prosecute the offenders is an important and effective way to prevent similar crimes, Raisi argued.

He also warned the US authorities that violating sovereignty and legal system of another country and committing state terrorism are unforgivable.

Iran takes responsibility to form a special committee in order to collect legal documentations and continue cooperation with Iraq's judiciary system in this regard, the Iranian judiciary chief emphasized.

For his part, Zidan expressed satisfaction for the official visit by Iranian judiciary chief, noting that the trip is an appropriate opportunity to expand judicial collaborations.

The Iraqi official added that Baghdad issued arrest warrant for assassins of resistance commanders, but investigations are still on the way, because Iraq opines that there were several culprits, who played a role in the assassination.

Zidan also said that the Iraqi people will not forget efforts made by General Soleimani and al-Muhandis in fighting terrorism, assuring that Iraq will not stop prosecuting culprits of the criminal act.

