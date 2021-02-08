Feb 8, 2021, 10:57 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84223026
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s Judiciary Chief pays visit to martyrdom place of Gen Soleimani

Iran’s Judiciary Chief pays visit to martyrdom place of Gen Soleimani

Baghdad, Feb 8, IRNA - Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and his high-ranking delegation visited the martyrdom place of the IRGC commander Lt General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades near Baghdad airport on Monday night.

The judiciary chief and his accompanying delegation commemorated the memory of the martyrs in this place.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief arrived in Baghdad on Monday night at the official invitation of the head of Iraq's Judiciary Faegh Zeidan, on a three-day visit.

Raisi is to meet and hold talks with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 6 =