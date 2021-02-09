Iran’s Raisi, Iraq’s al-Kadhimi discuss ways of bolstering mutual ties

Raisi, who is in Baghdad, has early visited the martyrdom place of the IRGC commander Lt General Qassem Soleimani and his commades near to pay homage to them.

Also, he gave a speech in Baghdad on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night at the official invitation of the head of Iraq's Judiciary Faegh Zeidan, on a three-day visit.

He is to meet and hold talks with President Barham Salih, and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.

