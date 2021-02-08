Supreme Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of 3,840 inmates

The prisoners subject to Supreme Leader's amnesty include those who had received sentences from public courts, Judicial Organization of Armed Forces and Governmental Discretionary Punishments.



Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution grants the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.



Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ibrahim Raisie gave a proposal for amnesty to the Supreme Leader on the auspicious occasion.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish