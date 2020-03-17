Supreme Leader pardons, commutes sentences of inmates

Raeisi made the proposal in a bid to control and reduce population of the prisons under the current sensitive conditions in the country. The prisoners have been sentenced by the Public and Revolutionary Courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization and their convictions have been finalized by March 18, 2020.

Iran's Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the judiciary. The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of convicts, including those who have been found guilty of armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement.

