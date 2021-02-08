Russians keen on investing in Payam Special Economic Zone

Managing-Director of Payam Special Economic Zone Nader Sanagoo Motlagh says the remarkable capacities of the PSEZ prompted Russian investors to compare it with similar free trade zones in India and express their readiness to increase investment in the economic zone more than ever.

Motlagh made the remarks after a meeting with Nikolai Mashkov, director of the Foreign Economic Cooperation Commission of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the Iranian official, the Russian economic activists said they are prepared to establish different factories to produce home appliances, electronic products and foodstuff in the Payam Special Economic Zone and invest in the Payam International Airport.

The Russian investors proposed the formation of an organization in order to export fruits and agricultural products from Alborz province to Russia, the establishment of a mechanized warehouse to store commodities needed in Russia as well as collaboration in creating air logistics for Russia and countries in Central Asia in the Payam Special Economic Zone and the Payam International Airport, he noted.

The Russians have also expressed readiness to open an agency of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry and establish a branch of the City Bank as well as a Russian insurance institute aimed at expanding mutual cooperation and flourishing investment in the trade zone, the official added.

He noted that the two sides agreed upon preparing comprehensive information in Russian and Persian languages on exemptions, advantages of the PSEZ and investment regulations and that the information will be available for the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Payam Special Economic Zone and the Payam International Airport are affiliated to Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The airport provides freight and passenger services. Around 70 industrial and production units have been established in the special economic zone so far.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish