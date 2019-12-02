Austrian envoy confers with Alborz private sector

Deputy Alborz Governor-General for Economic Affairs Jahangir Shahmoradi said that Alborz province's access to powerful and export-oriented industries and the presence of Payam Special Economic Zone are very good and considerable capacities for establishing trade relations with Austria and other countries.

Shahmoradi noted that there are some obstacles impeding the deepening of economic and trade relations between Iran and Austria which urge both sides to work for removing them.

"We will make use of Austria's technical experiences for developing small- and medium-sized industries of the country, especially those of Alborz Province," he added.

Alborz Province has 3,500 small- and medium-sized industrial and manufacturing units.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish