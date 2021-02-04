Rouhani says ICJ Judgment against US indicates Iran power

Enemies in vain were to draw dark days for Iran to prevent the country from breathing, the president said at an inauguration ceremony on five industrial projects in Zanjan Province, northwest of Tehran.

At his remarks, the president congratulated the Iranian nation on gaining a big victory over the United States at The Hague International Court of Justice.

On February 3, International Court of Justice, which has its seat at The Hague, rejected the US objection concerning "Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (Islamic Republic of Iran versus the United States of America)".

Iran has already filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018, from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed the sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

"The Court: Rejects the preliminary objection to its jurisdiction raised by the United States of America according to which the subject-matter of the dispute does not relate to the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights of 1955."

The ICJ full press release about its Judgment is available at https://www.icj-cij.org/en/case/175.

On Wednesday, Iranian embassy in The Hague in a Twitter message said: "Today, the ICJ strongly rejected the U.S. preliminary objections and reaffirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case brought by Iran against the U.S. on violations of the 1955 Treaty."

