ICJ confirms jurisdiction to deal with Iran’s case

In a press release published on the ICJ website on Wednesday, the international body also rejected the preliminary objection raised by the United States of America.

Following restoration of sanctions by the US and based on the 1955 Treaty of Amity signed by the US and Iran, Tehran filed a protest to the ICJ.

The second and final round of hearing on Iran's complaint against Washington to The Hague for violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity was held on September 21.

“In its Judgment, which is final, without appeal and binding on the Parties, the Court unanimously rejects the preliminary objection to its jurisdiction raised by the United States of America according to which the subject-matter of the dispute does not relate to the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights of 1955.”

After the Court delivered its Order on 3 October 2018 on Iran’s request, the US Department of State announced that it would annul the Treaty, where as the Treaty stipulates in Article 3 that it is only possible to cancel the agreement only if either party gives a “one year's written notice".

