Zarif urges US to abide by int'l obligations

"The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order. Iran has always fully respected int'l law," he added.

"High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 int'l obligations," he reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian embassy in The Hague in a Twitter message said: "Today, the ICJ strongly rejected the U.S. preliminary objections and reaffirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case brought by Iran against the U.S. on violations of the 1955 Treaty."

"Previously in this case, the ICJ rendered an Order obligating the U.S. to remove any impediment arising from the measures announced on 8 May 2018 to the free exportation to the territory of Iran of medicines and medical devices; foodstuffs and agricultural commodities, etc.," Iran diplomatic mission added.

