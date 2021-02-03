FM spox: Hague Court qualifies for Iran's lawsuit against US

The International Court of Justice issued its verdict in the case of violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity on Feb 3, 2021, Khatibzadeh said.

He stated that based on the evidence and legal defenses presented to the Court by the Legal Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of the Center for International Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other lawyers and advisors, the Court rejected preliminary US objections and considered itself competent to investigate the lawsuit filed against the US government and thus the case would enter into substantive proceedings.

The second legal success was achieved in the proceedings of this case, which relates to the re-imposition and escalation of inhumane US sanctions against Iranians since May 8, 2018, with the issuance of this decision, he noted.

He further noted that the Court issued an interim order in favor of Iran requiring the United States to remove any obstacles arising from sanctions imposed on Iran in the field of medicine and medical items, food and agricultural products, parts and services related to civil aviation safety previously on October 3, 2018, but the US has so far refused to comply with the Court's order in line with the policy of maximum pressure and economic terrorism against the Iranian government and nation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has informed the Court of the issue of pursuing the implementation of the interim order and its violations by the United States, now, with a court decision issued, there is an opportunity for the Court to review the US failure to enforce the interim order during the substantive proceedings, he reiterated.

He went on to say that although the verdict issued today relates to a competent phase, it shows the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's demands at this stage of the proceedings, and with this success, the case will enter the final proceedings of the case.

The use of international legal mechanisms is part of the approach of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the application of the rights of the noble nation of Iran in the international arena, which has always been on the agenda of the ministry, he stressed.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish