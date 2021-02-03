Iranian official hopes int'l court of justice's jurisdiction to be accepted

Joneidi said that the decision to investigate Iran's complaint against the United States would be read in the Hague court on Feb 3, 2021.

Today, the principle of litigation is dealt with in terms of form and competence, she reiterated.

She added that Iran hopes that the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to be accepted.

Earlier she said that Iran has raised the US' disloyalty in the JCPOA and the imposition of cruel sanctions in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Based on the order issued, the legal department of the government law firm seeking to compensate for the damages caused by the breach of the agreement, she added.

The Iranian government is to provide a document on the losses and to pave the way for compensating them, she noted.

