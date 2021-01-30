Zarif's visit to Azerbaijan of strategic significance: Ambassador

"Our Foreign Minister's Saturday visit to Nakhchivan, in addition to strengthening bilateral relations, is of strategic importance in terms of communication corridors and transportation routes in the region after the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war; The focal point of railway connections and future 6-way cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia and Georgia!," he tweeted.

Zarif arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday for talks with its senior officials on various issues, including bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival there, Zarif said that at the end of his trip to five countries in the region, he is visiting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to discuss transit facilities and cooperation conditions in the region in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

