Zarif visits Jolfa railway station in neighboring Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday morning and held the head of the parliament of the autonomous republic.

He visited the Jolfa railway station in Azerbaijan this evening and visited various parts of the station.

In this visit, he examined the status of the Jolfa railway line and transportation facilities.

Upon his arrival there, Zarif said that at the end of his trip to five countries in the region, he is visiting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to discuss transit facilities and cooperation conditions in the region in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

He expressed hope that regional cooperation will make it possible for the Islamic Republic of Iran and other regional countries to cooperate in such areas as transit in a bid to materialize sustainable peace in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, discussing the latest developments in the Caucasus region, as well as mutual ties, with officials of the respective countries.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish