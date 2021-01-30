Zarif: Bitter experience of Caucasus war should not be repeated

The only way to do so is through useful cooperation and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic can have a unique role in this and in creating the transportation routes, Zarif said.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting with the head of the parliament of Nakhchivan, Zarif expressed happiness that he started his regional tour in Baku and is bringing it to an end in Nakhchivan, adding that Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is central to the future of peace in the region.

Based on the talks on his trips to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Turkey, and Georgia, Zarif hoped that they can create an all-out cooperation for connections in the region – through the South-North and South-West corridors, adding that the corridors will connect the Persian Gulf to Russia and to the Black Sea, in both of which Nakhchivan has an important role.

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday morning and held the head of the parliament of the autonomous republic.

Zarif also said that at the end of the visit to the five countries, he visited Nakhchivan to discuss the transit facilities and conditions of cooperation after the Karabakh war.

He hoped that the countries will have more cooperation in transit and it will lead to sustainable peace in the region.

