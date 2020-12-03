Border fencing project with Iran to be completed by December 2021: Pakistan Army  

In an interview with the Global Village Space website, Major General Babar Iftikhar said as far as the Pakistan-Iran border is concerned 30% of it has been fenced so far and I believe by December 2021 we will complete that also.

“Now there are just a few places in between which are snow-clad most of the time, and the terrain over there is really difficult, so those areas will be manned in another way, but we are trying to fence hundred percent of our Western border,” he said.

The website (Global Village Space) was launched in 2017 at the initiative of Columbia University Alumni Club in Pakistan.

Earlier the spokesman for the Pakistani military had told IRNA that the plan to fence the border with Iran has been implemented to strengthen security measures in the border areas of the two countries and has the strong support of the governments of Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence has also stated that fencing of border with Iran has become a strategic priority and needs to be completed at the earliest.

During a visit to Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday, Iran's Deputy Police Chief Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei, told reporters: "Pakistani border guards have very good cooperation with the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but this cooperation needs to be enhanced."

He continued: "Border cooperation between the border guards of Pakistan and the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran should be increased at high levels in order to fully ensure the full security of the southeastern borders of the country."

During his 11th official visit to Pakistan in November this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is satisfied with the actions of Pakistan and its army to ensure security and guard the common borders.

Iran-Pakistan share 959 km long border which separates Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan provinces of the two countries.

It begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountains and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It passes through a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish