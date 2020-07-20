100 km of Pakistan-Iran border fencing to be completed soon

According to official sources, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said this while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) about latest updates on fencing of joint border with Iran.

Asim Saleem Bajwa retired from the post of Commander of the Southern Command in Balochistan in September last year. He was later appointed as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) by the government of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as his Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting in April this year.

Bajwa during the meeting chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman, said that fencing of 900 km Pakistan-Iran border is in full swing and 100 km work on the project would be completed soon. He was confident that the project would help in further enhancing the security of the joint border.

Iran-Pakistan share 959 km long border which separates Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan provinces of the two countries.

It begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountains and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It passes through a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers.

