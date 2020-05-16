Pakistan committed to ensure border security with Iran

Aisha Farooqui responding to a question of IRNA on Saturday said Pakistan and Iran share common border of more than 900 kilometers.

“Pakistan-Iran border is also called the Border of Peace and Friendship,” she said.

The spokesperson said that relevant authorities from both countries have been in coordination to manage the regular flow of people and enhance bilateral trade.

“The two sides also remain in touch to ensure that criminal elements do not get any space to create misunderstanding between the two countries,” she noted.

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri during a recent telephonic conversation have also expressed resolve to enhance security measures on either side of joint border.

According to a military statement Army Chief said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement.

Earlier, the Pakistani Defense Ministry had said that the plan to fence the country's border with Iran is strategic priority for Islamabad and stressed the need to complete it as soon as possible.

