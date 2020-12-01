Pakistan to strengthen border management with neighbors

According to a PM House statement a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held to review border trade and improve existing border management system in Islamabad.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered setting up of a special division under the supervision of an additional secretary from the interior ministry to make the border management system more effective,” a statement by the Pakistani government said.

He asked the departments concerned to timely share information and data on border security and management.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Ijaz Shah, PM’s Special Assistant Moeed Yousuf and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

The Prime Minister said his government believes in independent, but secure borders.

It was informed that 10 departments had been connected through the system but there was no central authority to monitor border management. The meeting was also briefed about the system installed at the border crossings as well as fencing.

The meeting was briefed that it is utmost necessary to consolidate detail of all the people, who enter Pakistan through land, sea, or air routes at one place.

The meeting while reviewing the progress made in the implementation of the plan to fence the country's common border with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressed the need to receive effective results from the establishment of surveillance systems at joint border crossings.

It was noted that Pakistan had saved billions of rupees in a year by sealing illegal routes and curbing smuggling.

PM Imran while meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the latter's visit to Pakistan visit last month also emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation with special emphasis on bilateral trade and economic relations.

Zarif during the visit had welcomed the decision of Pakistani government to open new border markets to develop trade relations between the two countries.

The opening of Rimdan-Gabd border crossing is one of the most important outcomes of Zarif's visit to Pakistan.

It was also suggested that other border crossings, such as the "Pishin" - "Mand" crossing between the two countries should also be opened and that the border crossing points between the two countries be increased.

