Diplomacy only way to save JCPOA: Pakistan

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the best approach would be to engage with Iran.

“On JCPOA we believe that negotiated settlement through dialogue was an optimum outcome,” he said.

He went on to say that "we have played a reconciliatory role in the past and we are again ready to play our part to ease tensions".

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan while giving an interview to a Pakistani news channel GNN on November 13 said if newly-elected US President Joe Biden decides to return to the JCPOA it would be in Pakistan's interest.

He strongly believed if the US comes back to the JCPOA it would open new opportunities for enhancing trade between Iran and Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Islamabad on November 10-11 for the fourth time, said it remains to be seen whether Biden will follow Trump's policy or Barack Obama and comes backs to the JCPOA from which Trump withdrew.

