Pakistan says no change in its principled position on JCPOA

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we have seen the US statement.

"We have also noted the position taken by other parties to the JCPOA. As for Pakistan, our position on JCPOA has been clear and consistent," Chaudhri stated

“We believe that JCPOA represented a good example of resolution of complex issues through diplomatic negotiations. There is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on JCPOA,” he added.

“We continue to believe in the utility of constructive engagement,” Chaudhri said.

Donald Trump administration has used all its efforts to escalate pressure on Iran, and in its latest effort last month introduced a resolution extending the arms embargo against Iran, which is due to expire in October, according to the UN Security Council.

The proposed US resolution was rejected by the UNSC members.

Last week, a month after the US action, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that international sanctions against Iran have now returned after the deadline set by Security Council Resolution 2231.

But the international community has once again opposed the US move.

