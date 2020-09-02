EU should side with Iran against US aggressive approach: Ex-Pakistan envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that the US faced a huge humiliation vis-a-vis Iran at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The US wanted to extend arms embargo on Iran which was rejected by almost all members of the international body,” said the expert.

Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) said that even the US failed to get the support of its European allies at the UNSC voting.

Last June, the White House announced that it would present a resolution to the UNSC to extend Iran’s arms embargo, which was roundly turned down on August 15. Only the US and Dominican Republic gave a yes to the draft resolution. The incident is considered a humiliating failure for the US diplomacy system.

Then on August 21, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran in order to bring back in 30 days the sanctions lifted by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UNSCR 2231, which was rejected by four permanent and nine non-permanent members of the Security Council in the first 24 hours after. They voiced that Washington’s demand has no legal basis.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi was of the view that sometimes a person takes a decision according to his conscious and in this case the world conscious had revolted against the US.

International affairs expert said that as the US had unilaterally pulled out of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) thus cannot invoke the snapback clause of the agreement, this is not possible technically.

“On one hand they do not accept the agreement while on the other they want to invoke a clause of the agreement which they had already rejected, this is strange,” he noted.

The analyst said there is a contradiction in the US position on the JCPOA. “This is illegal and illogical,” he pointed out.

Expressing his views, the former ambassador said currently we do not see any cohesion among the western countries. He noted that the US is pursuing an aggressive policy which compels its European allies to take independent decisions.

He stated the US wants to enforce its policies on European countries under the slogan of ‘America first’.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi added Europeans want better understanding with Iran that is why they are not supporting American policy towards the JCPOA.

He warned that any wrong step by the US against Iran would create instability in the region. He was confident that snapback option by the US would not get the European support thus would have no value. “This will never fly,” said the expert.

The diplomat went on to say that Iranians should engage with European countries on the JCPOA. He added that Iran’s position and its intentions are very clear thus Europeans should support the Islamic Republic.

The participant states of the JCPOA has reaffirmed on Tuesday evening that the United States unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and therefore cannot invoke the UN sanctions snapback under UNSC resolution 2231.

