Rejection of US anti-Iran resolution at UNSC, a rare defeat: Pakistani analyst

Rustam Shah Mohmand in an article published in daily ‘Express Tribune’ said the development indicates a sign of change in global politics as Washington's close allies, Britain and France abstained from voting on the resolution while China and Russia have opposed it.

“Was there any rationale for the extension of an unwarranted embargo? Why is the US so obsessed with Iran acquiring weapons when other regional countries are piling up their arms arsenals at a huge cost to their populations?” he asked.

The analyst said the resolution failing miserably reflects a faltering foreign policy. “It shows the lack of foresight and murky understanding of global political trends. More importantly, the rejection signifies the growing flexibility in the policy of major European allies of the US with regard to their near subservience to American global interests,” noted the expert.

Former ambassador to Afghanistan said it appears the post-WWII security architecture where Western Europe would show unqualified support to US interventions is undergoing substantive, though gradual, changes.

“How this complete subordination to overriding US interests played havoc with global peace will be a matter for historians to assess. But clearly such blind subjugation to Washington’s ‘commands’ have cost the world dearly,” added Rustam Shah Mohmand.

He noted now there are growing difficulties as the US pursues its relentless expansionist agenda. “Poor leadership is one big difference now. The growing chasm between the whites and coloured segments of the US population is spreading disaffection and despair,” said the former ambassador.

He said the lack of leadership in Washington has forced US allies to formulate their own visions of security without a US umbrella. “America’s weakening economy, growing unemployment and its inability to cope with corona have had serious implications for its global role,” viewed the analyst.

The expert went on to say that major European partners of the US and the NATO member-states are no longer in awe of US military power.

“The world is becoming multipolar. Regional alliances are becoming more relevant. China’s emergence and growing economic clout is forcing countries to acknowledge the emerging reality and align with agendas that are not premised on military means for achieving political goals,” he noted.

Rustam Shah Mohmand said the rejection of the US global vision would take time to complete. “For a new vision to emerge and take root, would take time. But the writing on the wall is clear. It’s the beginning of the end of the American empire,” said the diplomat.

