US isolated in pursuance of maximum pressure policy: Iran envoy

Islamabad, Sept 21, IRNA -- Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan in a tweet on Monday said that the White House maximum pressure on Iran brought full isolation to the US.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini reacting on US' recent attempt for restoring UN sanctions against Iran said the country is challenging international law and regulations by taking such steps.

“Challenging international law and regulation, not finding any multilateral bench to oppose Iran, resorting again to the defeated language of force and bullying, a reckless driving in a wrong path,” he said.

Meanwhile Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General on Sunday that the US statements with regard to restoring sanctions against Iran are void of any legal effect in light of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

