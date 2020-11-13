Biden should be sincere about reopening channels with Iran: Pakistani newspaper

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its editorial comments on Friday said Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s recent trip to Islamabad was another attempt to take the bilateral ties to the next level.

It said Pakistan’s attempts to improve relations with Iran have been hobbled by more hawkish US administration, as well as some of this country’s Arab ‘friends’. However, under the PTI’s watch there has been a visible move to enhance bilateral ties.

Dawn added that Islamabad must chart a relationship with Tehran that is mutually beneficial, and based on the interests of Pakistan first and foremost.

The paper said that it must be communicated to our foreign friends — specifically in Washington and the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms —that while this country values these relationships, Iran is a neighbour and Pakistan has every right to improve relations with it.

“This, of course, is easier said than done. But if the Biden administration is sincere about reopening channels with Iran, it should understand Pakistan’s position and not create any hurdles in this country’s relationship with Iran,” said the editorial.

It noted along with improving trade relations, progress on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline would also help enhance confidence.

“While the Iranian side has completed its share of work on the project, Pakistan has not been able to honour its commitments, primarily due to the threat of American sanctions. This issue must be included in Pakistan’s foreign policy agenda when dialogue opens with the Biden administration,” said Dawn.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan said he is waiting to see the White House's future policy towards Iran, the Middle East and the subcontinent, adding that if Joe Biden decides to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) it would be in Pakistan’s interest.

Imran Khan who hosted the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during in an interview with a Pakistani news channel said it remains to be seen whether Biden will follow Trump's policy or Barack Obama and comes backs to the JCPOA from which Trump withdrew.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish