Pakistan dismisses speculations about recognition of Israel

After the recent developments in the Middle East following the controversial visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh and reports of the visit of Zionist Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia, Pakistani media said that some Arabs in the region are putting pressure on Pakistan to establish ties with the illegitimate state.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry in a statement categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the Zionist regime by Pakistan.

The spokesperson underlined that the Prime Minister’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize the Zionist regime.

The statement further said Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” it said.

Last month, Pakistan's foreign ministry also denied Western sources' claims that Washington was pressuring Islamabad to accept a plan to normalize relations the Zionist regime.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Islamabad's strong stance against the conspiracy to recognize Zionist state and supported the liberation of the Palestinian territories.

"We cannot even think of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime as it is contrary to the principle of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he always stressed that the rights of the Palestinian people must be guaranteed.

