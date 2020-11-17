Pakistan once again rejects reports about pressure to recognize Zionist regime

Pakistan's foreign ministry in a statement rejected the reports in certain section of the media claiming that the Prime Minister said Pakistan was under US “pressure” to recognize the Zionist regime.

Earlier Middle East Eye (MEE) website in its report made such baseless claims.

The statement said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize the Zionist regime. The Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s (Founder of Pakistan) vision.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan's position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” it said.

The statement further said for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

Earlier Prime Minister while giving an interview to a local TV channel reiterated Pakistan's strong support for the liberation of the Palestinian territories.

He added: We cannot even think of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime as it is contrary to the principle of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he always stressed that the rights of the Palestinian people must be guaranteed.

When asked whether Islamabad was under pressure from non-Muslim countries or some Arab Muslim countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime, the Prime Minister responded in affirmative, however, refused to name those countries.

“Some things cannot be said and should be ignored. We have good relations with some of these countries and we do not want to upset them," he said.

