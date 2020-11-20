Iran Envoy: Yemenis to continue resistance till victory

The Ambassador wrote in his Twitter account that almost 6 years since the aggression against Yemen began, here is a comprehensive blockade that stifles the Yemeni people one day after another.

He said: There has been unspeakable destruction in the level of infrastructure In return , the people's steadfastness and resistance continue until victory.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers.

The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

