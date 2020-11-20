Nov 20, 2020, 12:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84116779
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Envoy: Yemenis to continue resistance till victory

Iran Envoy: Yemenis to continue resistance till victory

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA -- Iranian Ambassador to Sana'a Hassan Irlou pointed to six years of aggression against Yemen and stressed that its people will remain steadfast and will continue resistance until victory.

The Ambassador wrote in his Twitter account that almost 6 years since the aggression against Yemen began, here is a comprehensive blockade that stifles the Yemeni people one day after another.

He said: There has been unspeakable destruction in the level of infrastructure In return , the people's steadfastness and resistance continue until victory.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers.

The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 4 =