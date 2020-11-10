Iran’s envoy reviews bilateral ties with Yemeni PM

Following the meeting, the Ambassador wrote in his twitter account that he had an “exceptional” meeting with Prime Minister bin Habtour.

Irlou wrote that several issues with regards to strengthening bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting.

He said the issue of Palestine and attempts by arrogant domineering forces to understimate the issue were among topics discussed during the meeting.

On Sunday, Irlou had held talks with a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Sultan Alsamei on humanitarian crisis in Yemen and ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Sultan Alsamei said people of Yemen are appreciative to Iran for its humanitarian assistance, adding that due to good relations between Tehran and San'a, the Supreme Political Council and the Government of Yemen will provide the necessary facilities for the Iranian ambassador to carry out his diplomatic mission.

Irlou said in the meeting that Iran will spare no efforts to help put an end to the sufferings of the people of Yemen and for sustainable peace.

The Supreme Political Council is an executive body formed by Ansarullah and the General People's Congress (GPC) in 2016.

