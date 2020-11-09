Iran envoy reviews humanitarian crisis with Yemeni political councilman

Thanking Iran for its stances to call for an end to Saudi-led coalition indiscriminate bombardment of civilian areas and inhumane blockade on Yemen, Sultan Alsamei, said people of Yemen are appreciative to Iran for its humanitarian assistance.

Alsamei said that due to good relations between Tehran and San'a, the Supreme Political Council and the Government of Yemen will provide the necessary facilities for the Iranian ambassador to carry out his diplomatic mission.

Irlou said in the meeting that Iran will spare no efforts to help put an end to the sufferings of the people of Yemen and for sustainable peace.

The Supreme Political Council is an executive body formed by Ansarullah and the General People's Congress (GPC) in 2016.

Irlou submitted his credentials to the president of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on November 4.

