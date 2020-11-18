Iranian envoy advises Saudis not to blame others for wrongful acts

Gharibabadi made the remarks in reaction to recent anti-Iranian comments by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir has called for stopping Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, saying if Iran’s nuclear program is not stopped, Saudi Arabia will be entitled to equip itself with nuclear arms.

This is while many reports suggest that Riyadh is developing its nuclear facilities.

In an address to Saudi officials on Wednesday, Gharibabadi tweeted: “If you want to pursue a nuclear weapon program, or you are seeking for an excuse to justify your lack of cooperation with the IAEA or your outdated safeguard system, at least have the courage to admit it and pay the price for it.”

Gharibabadi has previously called on the UN nuclear agency to clarify on the secret dimensions of Saudi nuclear program and provide a report to the member states in this regard.

Saudis are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Yemen and prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has opened a file to investigate the Saudis discriminate bombardment of civilian targets in Yemen killing several thousand children, women the the elderly and exposing the Yemeni people to famine by laying blockade on Yemen.



