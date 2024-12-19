Two vital Israeli targets hit using Palestine-2 missiles: Yemeni military

Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the missile force of the Armed Forces carried out a “specific military operation targeting two specific and sensitive military targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area using two missiles.”

Saree said the operation was “in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth scope of the supportive phases in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad and in retaliation to the Israeli aggression against our country.”

Describing the operation as successful, the spokesman said the Israeli aggression will not deter Yemenis from performing their religious and moral duty in responding to the Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip.

“The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.

