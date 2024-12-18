Iran’s Shiraz University signs MoU with Spanish, Italian academic centers

Head of the International Scientific Cooperation Center of Shiraz University Abbas Tashkhoorian said on Wednesday that the MoUs had been signed to strengthen scientific, research, and technological cooperation between the Iranian university and scientific centers around the world.

Tashkhoorian said the University of Shiraz and the University of Zaragoza had agreed to carry out joint research programs and exchange researchers and library resources with a focus on the field of geography.

He added the MoU signed with CNR IRPI will cover joint work to develop new tools and methods for mapping, modeling, and assessing vulnerability and natural hazards.

The two academic centers have also agreed to share scientific experiences in the field of geohydrological risks, Tashkhoorian said.

