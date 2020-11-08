Yemen calls for sharing Iran's experiences in fisheries

Yemeni media said on Sunday that Iran's Envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo held a meeting with Yemeni Minister of Fisheries, Mohammed al-Zubairi.

The Yemeni minister called for Iranian cooperation to develop the fisheries industry in his country.

Iranian ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo said that Iran is ready to share knowledge and expertise to the Yemeni Ministry of Fisheries.

The ambassador said in his Twitter account said, "Glad to have a meeting with Minister of Fisheries in Yemen's national salvation government Mohammed al-Zubairi, we exchanged views on the aspects of ties development on fisheries industry.

On October 17, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry informed that the country's new ambassador to Yemen has arrived in Sana'a.

Khatibzadeh said that the new Iranian ambassador, Hassan Irloo, has arrived in Sanaa and will soon submit a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf and the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat.

