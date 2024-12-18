Hamas has recruited 4,000 new fighters: Israeli regime commanders

In a report on Wednesday, the Zionist-controlled news website Walla quoted Israeli commanders as saying that Hamas has been training new fighters in the past months.

They said that Hamas’ new fighters have been working with commanders who have escapade Israel’s extensive terror campaign.

They said Hamas has been regrouping for battles against Israel in the south and north of Gaza.

The report comes a month after a senior commander of Hamas’ military branch, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the group had started recruiting new forces despite Israel’s devastating attacks.

The commander rejected reports suggesting that Al-Qassam had lost its control over field operations in Gaza, adding that coordination among Hamas leaders was excellent.

