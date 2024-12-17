Hamas: PA operations in Jenin a complete crime

The continuation of the security operations by the Palestinian Authority in Jenin for the eighth consecutive day is a full-scale crime that requires public mobilization to break the siege and support the resistance fighters, Hamas said in a statement cited by IRNA on Tuesday morning.

The PA has closed its ears to voices that demand an end to such operations and support for the resistance that acts as a solid shield for the Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities against the crimes of the occupying Zionist regime and settlers, the statement said.

Hamas called on all movements, groups, and human rights groups to mobilize to confront this security operation that only serves the Zionist army and its failed aspirations to end the resistance in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Authority security forces raided the Jenin camp, resulting in a fierce clash with resistance fighters.

The events in Jenin camp began with the arrest of Ibrahim Tubasi and Imad Abu Al-Haija by the PA security forces earlier this month. The Jenin Battalion captured some PA vehicles as bargaining chips in demanding their release.

Fighting between resistance fighters and PA forces are frequent in the cities in the northern part of the West Bank, especially Jenin and Tulkarm, coinciding with the ongoing invasions by the occupation forces, settler attacks and the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The PA security services are accused of arresting those wanted by the Israeli occupation, further complicating the situation in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a significant increase in attacks by the Israeli armed forces and settlers since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

