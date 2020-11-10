Iran FM’s Pakistan visit, a welcomed development: Ex-Pakistani envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Asif Durrani said ‘I think more visits should be carried out between the neighbors and I personally welcome Zarif in Pakistan.’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet said top-level talks on bilateral and regional issues with brothers, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will take place while in Pakistan.

Asif Durrani expressing his views said that the visit is a welcoming step in the bilateral ties and is carried out by a person who is widely respected in Pakistan due to his excellent role in the promotion of Iran-Pakistan ties.

The former envoy went on to say the visit of the Iranian foreign minister comes at an important juncture particularly against the backdrop of a host of developments.

“The visit is taking place right after the US elections,” he said.

Durrani went on to say the visit by high-level officials of the two states is an ongoing process that takes the bilateral ties to the next level.

He went on to say the consultations between Iran and Pakistan always continue and I hope the visit would be fruitful and bear positive results for bilateral ties.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif is to head a high-ranking political and economic delegation and will have meetings with Pakistani political and military officials.

